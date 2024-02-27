The Town of Ferdinand’s Water Department will be conducting hydrant flushing on Monday, March 4th till completion. This process will take place at various locations throughout the town daily. Flushing times will be Monday through Friday; from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Flushing is performed to improve water quality and is a necessary preventative maintenance activity for proper waterline function. Though it may appear to waste water, Flushing improves water flow and pressure rates needed for proper fire protection and aids in maintaining proper valve and hydrant operation. Flushing also helps provide better overall water quality to our customers.

Water will remain safe to drink; however, special attention is recommended before doing laundry. Customers are advised to run cold water through their taps for five to seven minutes to clean out any discoloration in the water that may affect laundry items. The Town of Ferdinand is not responsible for the cleaning and/or replacing of those items.