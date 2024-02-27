The Loogootee Jr Sr High School Softball Program is gearing up for its much-anticipated annual pancake breakfast event. Scheduled for this Saturday, March 2nd, from 7:00 to 10:30 AM, the breakfast will take place at the Loogootee Methodist Church, situated at 208 W Main St in Loogootee.

Community members and supporters are encouraged to attend and enjoy a delicious breakfast while contributing to a worthy cause. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Lady Lions softball program, helping to fund equipment, travel expenses, and other essential needs.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to show your support for the local softball team while enjoying a hearty breakfast. Mark your calendars and join in for a morning of food, fun, and community spirit!