Elisa Gonzalez Casillas, of Jasper, Indiana passed away at 10:16 a.m. on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at home.

Elisa was born in Vista Hermosa, on January 4th, to Margarito Casillas and Angelina Gonzalez. She married Lorenzo Pulido Corona.

She was a homemaker and helped take care of her family.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Elisa enjoyed cooking, music, listening to the birds, nature, and sitting in her garden with her husband, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by seven children; Claudia Raquel, Lilia Pulido Casillas, Erica Pulido Casillas, Jesus Pulido Casillas, Hugo Pulido Casillas, and Maggie Pulido Casillas, mother; Angelina Gonzalez, 10 siblings; Adriana, Silvia, Cesar, Emilano, Guadalupe, Fredi, Rosa, Bertna, Maritza, and Lourdes.

She is preceded in death by one son who died in infancy and one sister; Yolanda Casilas Gonzalez, father; Margarito Casillas Gusman, grandparents; Maria de Jesus Alvavez, Nicolas Gonzalez, Jesus Casillas, and Mercedez Gusman.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Elisa Gonzalez Casillas will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow in Enlow Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

