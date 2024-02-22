Pike-Gibson Water has issued a precautionary boil advisory for residents in the Union area of Pike County. This advisory affects customers residing on SR 65 between Harbin Creek and CR 700 W. Additionally, customers on CR 700 West between SR 65 and CR 150 N, as well as those on CR 300 N between SR 65 and Little Conger Creek, are also impacted.

The advisory is in place until further notice, urging affected residents to boil their water before consumption to ensure safety. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.