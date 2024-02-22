Last night, on February 21, 2024, at approximately 7:49 PM, deputies from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a distress call in the 500 block of Washington Street in Cannelton. The call pertained to a barricaded subject situation.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered that James Wilson, a resident of Cannelton, had barricaded himself inside an upstairs apartment, refusing to engage with authorities. Allegedly, Wilson proceeded to ignite a fire within the apartment.

In an attempt to evade, Wilson leaped from the apartment’s second-story window. He sustained injuries and was promptly transported to Perry County Memorial Hospital. Following medical clearance, Wilson was taken into custody and transported to the Perry County Detention Center.

During the altercation, a deputy sustained injuries from broken glass and was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

Assisting in the incident response were multiple agencies including the Tell City Police Department, Cannelton Police Department, Indiana State Police, Cannelton Fire Department, and Perry County EMS, collaborating seamlessly with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.