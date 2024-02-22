Latest News

AT&T cellular customers across the nation woke up to a frustrating reality early today as reports flooded in regarding massive outages. The company has confirmed ongoing battles with issues, leaving many subscribers struggling to make calls.

Some reports even suggested disruptions in 9-1-1 emergency services. While social media platforms buzzed with complaints from T-Mobile and Verizon users experiencing service difficulties, both companies have said that their systems were operating without hiccups.

Despite the disruptions in cellular service, it’s important to note that alternative options exist. Phone calls can still be made using Wi-Fi connections, offering a temporary workaround for those affected by the outage.

On By Joey Rehl

