Sander Catering will be providing fish meals for Lent during lunch every Friday from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

They will also be providing dinner carryout meals from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM on February 23rd, March 8th, 22nd, and 29th.

Sanders asks that if possible call in advance to pre-order meals, but walk-ins are welcome.

Each meal will include 2 filets, potato casserole, and green beans for $7. Additional fish filets will cost $1.75 each.

For more information or to pre-order meals call Sander Catering at 812-634-1018.