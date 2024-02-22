The City of Jasper has announced they will be holding a Special Meeting of the Utility Service Board.

The meeting will be held on Friday, April 5th, 2024, at 1:30 PM in the Council Chambers in the Jasper City Hall.

The purpose of the meeting is to open bids for the construction of the Back-up Water Supply Project.

The members of the governing body will attend in person, if able, and may discuss and act on any other matters that may come before them.

The public is also invited to attend in person or electronically via Zoom.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here, or dial In at +1.312.626.6799 or +1.301.715.8592.

The meeting ID is 875 9802 8221, and the passcode is 844346.