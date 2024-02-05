The Rotary Club of Dubois County has announced the opening of the club’s grant cycle for nonprofit community organizations in Dubois County.

Interested nonprofit groups can access the online application at www.duboiscountyrotary.com (found under the “About Our Club,” then “Community Grants” link) or on the club’s Facebook page. Applications are due by March 22, 2024. The club’s grants committee will review all applications submitted and plans to announce the awards in May, with funds released in August 2024. Applications for up to $16,000 in funding will be accepted, and they must match one of Rotary’s seven areas of focus: Promoting Peace, Fighting Disease, Providing Clean Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Saving Mothers and Children, Supporting Education, Growing Local Economies or Protecting the Environment.

Last year, Rotary partnered with three nonprofits, granting a total of $9,000:

Southeast Dubois School Corporation to assist with Emergency Backpacks

Memorial Hospital and the Women’s and Infants Unit to provide a box of diapers and a book to each family of a newborn

Southwest Dubois School Corporation to support Fuertes Together

The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. The Rotary Club of Dubois County is an active social and service club comprised of dynamic and diverse professionals who make a lasting difference in our community and around the world.

For more information, visit www.duboiscountyrotary.com, email rotaryclubduboiscounty@gmail.com, or visit the club’s Facebook page.