From Friday, April 5th through Tuesday, April 9th, the Sisters of St. Benedict will host visitors for the total solar eclipse occurring on April 8, 2024, at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand.

Because Dubois County lies within the estimated path of totality, visitors to the monastery will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fully experience a total eclipse. Visitors planning to stay through the weekend can reserve spots on the monastery grounds to set up tents, RVs, and campers, but space is limited, so interested parties must register early.

Each attendee will receive a wristband, water bottle, and pair of eclipse viewing glasses. All reservations are non-refundable.

The Sisters will also be offering special activities and free community events on the weekend leading up to the eclipse, including movie screenings and a wiffle ball game. Commemorative shirts, necklaces, and holy ground rope will be available for purchase.

Those interested in this event can register online at thedome.org/eclipse, or call (812) 367-1411 ext. 2842 for more information.