Christopher A. Woods, age 76, of Dubois County, passed away peacefully at 6:27 a.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Chris was born in Elkins, West Virginia, on July 21, 1947, to Gilbert and Lila Geraldine (Flanagan) Woods.

He received his Master’s Degree in social work at the University of Tennessee.

Chris worked in mental health and substance abuse counseling in Dubois and surrounding counties for many years including his private counseling practice, Alternatives, located in Jasper.

He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, and was an avid reader. He loved playing his guitar and harmonica, especially the old mountain music of the past- gospel music and hymns.

He was a man of great faith and had a ministry at several area churches.

He is survived by one daughter; Laurel Aileen (Brandon) Sandage, Bloomington, two sons; James Adler, Louisville, KY, and Mark (Jen) Adler, Paris, Kentucky, four granddaughters; Sophia, Nora, Lily, and Rose Adler, and former wife; Jeanne Melchior, Jasper.

He will be missed by his many friends, colleagues, and church family.

A Celebration of Life for Christopher A. Woods will be held at a later date.

In lieu of memorial contributions, the family asks you to participate in random acts of kindness.

