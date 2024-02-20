Vincennes University is preparing to build the $33.9 million Center for Health Sciences and Active Learning; a project that will redefine the landscape of health sciences education in Indiana and elevate how students engage in learning.

The landmark structure is an unprecedented pinnacle for Indiana’s First College. Funded by the State of Indiana, it is the largest single-building project in Vincennes University history, symbolizing a bold commitment to high-quality education and innovation.

VU held a ceremonial groundbreaking on Monday, February 19th, 2024, for the Center for Health Sciences and Active Learning. VU President Dr. Chuck Johnson, VU Board of Trustees Chair Mike Sievers, VU Director of Architectural Services and Facilities Andrew Young, and Good Samaritan CEO Rob McLin shared their profound remarks, emphasizing their commitment to advancing education and fostering collaboration.

Wearing hard hats and surrounded by students, VU leaders, and community leaders, ceremoniously put shovels into the dirt, symbolizing the commencement of the construction project with unity and excitement.

The construction of the new 72,000-square-foot, two-story center promises to enhance the healthcare infrastructures of an infinite number of communities by helping to meet critical workforce needs.

The Center for Health Sciences and Active Learning’s strategic location within the Vincennes Campus further amplifies its transformative potential.

Nestled in the heart of campus, it will serve as a beacon of accessibility and convenience. Its central location invites exploration and engagement from every direction. The center will rise from the site of the former Harrison Hall on Indianapolis Avenue between 2nd and Chestnut. It will act as a hub, effortlessly connecting students, faculty, staff, and visitors to a vibrant campus. The center is expected to open in the fall of 2025.

The new facility nearly doubles the footprint of the current health sciences center. It is the future home of Nursing, Health Information Management, Surgical Technology, Physical Therapist Assistant, Pharmacy Technology, and Funeral Service Education programs. It will also house a Center for Active Learning.

The newest jewel in the academic crown of VU will be a stunning addition to the Vincennes Campus and features an environmentally friendly design. The center’s aesthetic will take on that of the new buildings in the same area, including its closest neighbor Updike Hall, Center of Science, Engineering and Mathematics.

Students will have access to cutting-edge classrooms, simulation labs, and multidisciplinary health labs infused with the newest technology, reflecting the evolving needs of healthcare education.

New simulation labs will replicate real-world healthcare scenarios for a realistic educational experience. Very critical in the healthcare arena, these ultra-modern clinical simulation labs will include the highest quality and latest state-of-the-art technology, including high-fidelity manikins, virtual reality simulators, and video recording systems.

​Active learning spaces will promote collaborative, team-based, flexible learning classrooms, which will be utilized by all colleges on campus, integrating dynamic and engaging learning. Students will also enjoy vital breakout spaces, including study and lounge areas that encourage interaction between students and faculty.

The center will also include administrative, faculty, and staff offices.

With a meticulous use of glass, VU has created dynamic views and diligently integrated daylight strategies to maximize natural light penetration throughout the building. The goal is to create an environment that promotes health and productivity, offering vibrant spaces for learning and work. Another key highlight is an outdoor plaza and space that provides an indoor/outdoor experience year-round.