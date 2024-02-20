Latest News

Vincennes University will be hosting an event called “Harvest of [Black] History Knox County” to celebrate Knox County black history and take a visual journey through the eyes of Knox County’s 20th-century black life in Knox County.

This event is set to take place on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024, from 6 to 7 PM ET, at the Vincennes University Shircliff Gallery of Art, Shircliff Humanities Center, located at 130 East Harrison Street, Room A109 in Vincennes.

Longtime residents of Knox County and those who have ventured out and returned will share family and individual photos and stories of the black experience from the early 1900s through the turn of the century. Attendees will learn about local legends like Cap Embry and historical institutions like Second Baptist and Dunbar School.

The event is open to the public and admission is free. Refreshments will be served.

Parking will be available in the Harrison Street lot between 1st and 2nd Streets.

Leave a Reply

