The United Way of Southwest Indiana’s Mental Health Pathway Grant seeks to improve access to behavioral health supportive services behavioral health awareness and skill-building opportunities for low-income people in Spencer, Vanderburgh, and/or Warrick Counties. Applicants must be either an IRS-registered 501(c) 3 organization in good standing, or a community group with a 501(c)3 organization in good standing serving as its fiscal agent/sponsor.

There will be 2 funding tracks for the spring 2024 grant: 

• Funding for programs providing individualized behavioral health services by a licensed mental health provider 

• Funding for programs providing mental health education or skill-building 

The minimum request is $50,000. Non-profit service providers are welcome to apply to either or both funding tracks. A webinar will be held on Friday, March 1st at 3 PM CST to help with the process.

For more information, you can visit the unitedwayswi.org website or their Facebook page.

