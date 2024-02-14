The United Way of Southwest Indiana’s Mental Health Pathway Grant seeks to improve access to behavioral health supportive services behavioral health awareness and skill-building opportunities for low-income people in Spencer, Vanderburgh, and/or Warrick Counties. Applicants must be either an IRS-registered 501(c) 3 organization in good standing, or a community group with a 501(c)3 organization in good standing serving as its fiscal agent/sponsor.

There will be 2 funding tracks for the spring 2024 grant:

• Funding for programs providing individualized behavioral health services by a licensed mental health provider

• Funding for programs providing mental health education or skill-building

The minimum request is $50,000. Non-profit service providers are welcome to apply to either or both funding tracks. A webinar will be held on Friday, March 1st at 3 PM CST to help with the process.

For more information, you can visit the unitedwayswi.org website or their Facebook page.