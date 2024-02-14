Get ready for an evening of unforgettable melodies as Jasper Community Arts proudly presents Chris Mann’s “Bennett: From Gershwin to Gaga,” honoring the legendary Tony Bennett and his iconic songbook. This captivating performance will take place at the Jasper Arts Center on Saturday, March 02, at 7:30 pm.

Join Chris Mann for a bombastic evening celebrating the best of jazz, pop, parody, and Broadway in “Bennett: From Gershwin to Gaga.” The viral comedy sensation and star of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ and ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ delivers intoxicating arrangements of classics that have critics hailing him as “one of the best male vocalists in the world” with a “not to be missed” evening of entertainment.

Mann lit up a global audience with his 2012 post-Super Bowl XLVI performance on NBC’s The Voice. His chart-topping duet with Christina Aguilera solidified him as one of the most unique voices in the history of the show. As one of the most sought-after talents in music, television, and on stage, Mann was personally cast by Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera’s 25th Anniversary Tour. Mann donned the iconic mask for over 700 performances with critics hailing him as “the best Phantom since Michael Crawford.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris Mann to the Jasper Arts Center for this special tribute to Tony Bennett,” said the organizers from Jasper Community Arts. “His talent and passion for music shine through in every performance, and we know that this show will be a memorable experience for all who attend.”

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Tony Bennett’s music brought to life by Chris Mann in “Bennett: From Gershwin to Gaga.” Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.jasperarts.org/tickets or at the Jasper Arts Center box office. For more information and ticket reservations, please visit www.jasperarts.org or contact the Jasper Arts Center box office at (812) 482-3070.