With so many events happening to commemorate the Total Solar Eclipse on Monday, April 8th, Patoka Lake has added an event as well. Bring your canoes and kayaks for a guided viewing of the eclipse followed by a scenic paddle where you can learn more about the Lake itself.

The event kicks off at 2:15 PM EST at the Fishermans’s Boat Ramp on Monday the 8th. All participants must have a wearable PFD (personal flotation device) with them on board, and kids under the age of 13 must wear their PFDs at all times as required by Indiana law. All personal watercraft must also have the appropriate 2024 DNR Launch Permit.

Patoka Lake would like to remind visitors to ALREADY have their 2024 DNR Launch Permit as they will not have any for sale on the day of the eclipse at the event. They are also asking residents to carpool together for this event as parking at the ramp will be limited.

This event, like many in the area, is free to the public HOWEVER anyone not camping at Patoka will need to pay the gate entrance fee to access the boat ramp. $7 for residents and $9 for non-residents.

For more information please visit the Patoka Lake Facebook page.