On Wednesday afternoon the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools announced they would be closing schools on Monday, April 8th for the total solar eclipse. They will use the pre-scheduled snow makeup day the week before on April 1st as a session day instead, essentially swapping the two days.

In a somewhat similar fashion on Wednesday, the Northeast Dubois School Corp announced that they would not have in-session classes but an e-learning day for Monday, April 8th during the total solar eclipse.

Both these decisions were made in the interest of the safety and well-being of students and staff.

You can find both announcements on each’s districts Facebook page.

