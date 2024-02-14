Dubois County and the City of Jasper have secured a grant aimed at assisting low to moderate-income homeowners with essential housing repairs. To be eligible for the grant, recipients must be residents of Dubois County and own and reside in their homes.

The assistance excludes contract sales and single-wide trailers or homes situated in a 100-year floodplain. The level of support will be determined based on household size and income.

Eligible repairs cover a range of critical areas including roof repair or replacement, water heater replacement, HVAC systems, electrical system upgrades, and ADA accessibility enhancements to the home’s threshold.

For further details and inquiries, interested individuals can reach out to Jenny Mathies at the Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission by calling 812-367-8455.