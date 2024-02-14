Kennedy Beghtel is serving as an intern for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2024 legislative session, said State Sen. Mark Messmer (R-Jasper).

Beghtel, a resident of Owensville, is the daughter of David and Karen Beghtel. She is a graduate of Gibson Southern High School and a junior at Southern Illinois University Carbondale studying agribusiness economics.

“The Senate internship offers college students and recent graduates the chance to learn about local and state government during session,” Messmer said. “I am happy to see Kennedy have the opportunity to better her skills during her time at the Statehouse.”

As a legislative intern, Beghtel tracks and analyzes bill data, provides constituent services, staffs Senate committee hearings and meetings, and conducts legislative policy research.

“I am pleased to serve the Indiana Senate. I know that through this internship I will better develop my professional skills and further my knowledge about the legislative process,” said Beghtel.

Senate Majority interns work through the duration of the state legislative session, which is scheduled to end by March 14.