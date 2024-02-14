Latest News

Attorney General Rokita Warning Hoosiers of Romance Scams this Valentine’s Season Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial Living Historical Farm Receives Funding for Rehabilitation Project United Way of Southwestern Indiana Mental Health Pathways Grant Cycle Begins on March 1st Celebrate the Music of Tony Bennett this March at Jasper Arts Center Paddle in the Path of Totality at Patoka Lake

Kennedy Beghtel is serving as an intern for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2024 legislative session, said State Sen. Mark Messmer (R-Jasper).

Beghtel, a resident of Owensville, is the daughter of David and Karen Beghtel. She is a graduate of Gibson Southern High School and a junior at Southern Illinois University Carbondale studying agribusiness economics.

“The Senate internship offers college students and recent graduates the chance to learn about local and state government during session,” Messmer said. “I am happy to see Kennedy have the opportunity to better her skills during her time at the Statehouse.”

As a legislative intern, Beghtel tracks and analyzes bill data, provides constituent services, staffs Senate committee hearings and meetings, and conducts legislative policy research. 

“I am pleased to serve the Indiana Senate. I know that through this internship I will better develop my professional skills and further my knowledge about the legislative process,” said Beghtel.

Senate Majority interns work through the duration of the state legislative session, which is scheduled to end by March 14.  

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post