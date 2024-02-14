Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (SWICACC) will host their annual Kickback fundraising event Band Together Against Child Abuse on April 20, 2024, at the Calumet in Jasper, Indiana. The event will be dedicated to combating child abuse and aims to raise essential funds to protect and support vulnerable children in the community.

With doors opening at noon and the last act wrapping up at 10 pm, attendees will enjoy a full day of music, entertainment, and purpose. The event offers an opportunity for the community to come together, have fun, and make a tangible difference in the lives of children in need. The band lineup for the event is Dave & Jesse, The Wildcards, Nick Hamilton, Blue Bird, Jon & Stacey, Akacia, Debbie Schuetter, and Studebaker.

Presale Full Day Tickets include a complimentary t-shirt. The presale runs from February 12 to March 18. Full Day Tickets cost $50 and Half Day Tickets cost $30.

Must be 18 or older to attend this event.

In addition to fantastic music, the event will feature food trucks offering delicious bites and exciting half-pot drawings throughout the day. A cash bar will also be available.

SWICACC urges the community to join in this vital cause, raising awareness and much-needed funds to protect children from abuse and neglect. For more information and ticket purchases, please visit www.swicacc.com.