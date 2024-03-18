In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Tammy Humbert, Director of the Dubois County Emergency Management Agency, to discuss the importance of planning out your Eclipse day, what EMA is expecting for the once-in-a-lifetime event, how people can prep beforehand, and all the crucial details for making April 8th, 2024, a day to remember, for everyone!

Reach out to the DC EMA: https://www.duboiscountyin.org/departments/emergency_management/index.php

Follow them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DuboisCountyEmergencyManagementAgency