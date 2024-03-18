Latest News

Jasper Single Vehicle Accident Causes $4,000 in Damages Tell City Receiving $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant Funding Attorney General Rokita Filing Lawsuit Against Apria Healthcare for a Data Breach Kimball International’s Dallas Showroom Awarded Platinum Level WELL Certification Jasper Man Arrested For Identity Theft

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Tammy Humbert, Director of the Dubois County Emergency Management Agency, to discuss the importance of planning out your Eclipse day, what EMA is expecting for the once-in-a-lifetime event, how people can prep beforehand, and all the crucial details for making April 8th, 2024, a day to remember, for everyone!

Reach out to the DC EMA: https://www.duboiscountyin.org/departments/emergency_management/index.php

Follow them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DuboisCountyEmergencyManagementAgency

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post