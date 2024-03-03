Sally Lynn Brosmer, age 75, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 7:56 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024, at home surrounded by family.

Sally was born in Evansville, Indiana, on June 20, 1948, to Howard and Golda (Helms) Fleck. She married Joe R. Brosmer on August 21, 1971, in St. John’s Catholic Church in Newburgh, Indiana.

She retired from German American Bank.

She was a member of St. Isidore Parish- St. Celestine Catholic Church, Celestine Community Club, St. Ann’s Sodality, Indiana Rural Youth, and a lady’s card party for 50 years.

Sally enjoyed quilting and any kind of sports. She coached Little League baseball and softball. She enjoyed following her grandchildren in their sporting activities.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years; Joe Brosmer, four sons; Brandan (Tandra) Brosmer, Scott (Lori) Brosmer, Adam (Stacy) Brosmer, and Nick (Leigh-Ann) Brosmer, 12 grandchildren; Jaden, Jackson (Emily), Kenna, Zachary, Isaac, Elijah, Ava, Sara, Ross, Sam, Jett, and Zayn Brosmer, two brothers; Bill (Pam) Helms and Dennis (Pam) Helms.

She is preceded in death by her parents and stepfather; Alvin Fleck.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Sally Lynn Brosmer will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at St Isidore Parish- St. Clestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, at the Becher-Kluesner downtown chapel and one hour prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at St. Celestine Catholic Church. A rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the downtown chapel prior to the visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish- St. Celestine Catholic Church, the Celestine Community Club, or a favorite charity.

