On Friday, March 1st, at approximately 11 AM, Jasper Police officers were dispatched to 695 Second Street in reference to a possible case of identity theft.

Once officers arrived their investigation found that 28-year-old, Celina Beatriz Argueta, of Huntingburg, had presented a false government-issued ID when attempting to gain employment.

Argueta was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of fraud, counterfeiting, forgery, identity deception, and counterfeit government-issued identification.

