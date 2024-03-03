Early yesterday morning, an ISP trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US-150 in Paoli with a defective headlight.

Upon investigation the trooper noticed signs of illegal drug activity while speaking to the driver, 47-year-old, Amy Buchanan, of Paoli.

After a probable cause search, troopers were able to locate approximately five grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, legend drugs, controlled substances, paraphernalia, digital scales, and baggies. Buchanan was also cited for operating a vehicle with an open container.

Buchanan was arrested and transported to the Orange County jail where she is being held without bond and is facing charges of Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

