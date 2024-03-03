Latest News

Dubois Strong Announces 2024 Board of Directors Indiana State Police Accepting Applications for Civilian Polygraph Examiner Position Indiana Volunteer Firefighter’s Association District 18 Announces March 2024 Meeting Date Jasper Two Vehicle Accident Causes Over $15,000 in Total Damages Orange County Woman Facing Drug-Related Charges After Traffic Stop

Early yesterday morning, an ISP trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US-150 in Paoli with a defective headlight.

Upon investigation the trooper noticed signs of illegal drug activity while speaking to the driver, 47-year-old, Amy Buchanan, of Paoli.

After a probable cause search, troopers were able to locate approximately five grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, legend drugs, controlled substances, paraphernalia, digital scales, and baggies. Buchanan was also cited for operating a vehicle with an open container.

Buchanan was arrested and transported to the Orange County jail where she is being held without bond and is facing charges of Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post