On Friday, March 1st, at approximately 3:49 PM, the driver of a Brown 2015 Chevy Sonic was traveling southbound on US 231 near the intersection HRJ Lane, behind a Black 2014 Toyota Corolla.

While traveling southbound, the driver of the Chevy did not notice the Toyota had slowed down due to traffic and hit the rear bumper of the Toyota.

The collision caused $8,000 in damages to the Chevy and $7,500 in damages to the Toyota.

There were no injuries in this accident and there have been no charges made at this time.