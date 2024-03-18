In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Mark Nowotarski, member of Green Drinks Dubois County, to discuss the climate change student film festival being hosted at the Jasper Astra Theater.

This festival will bring together groups of local students and feature their documentary film entries, along with the screening of “Gen Z Mental Health: Climate Stories”, followed by discussion.

Follow the Green Drinks Dubois County Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/greendrinksduboiscounty