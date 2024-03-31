John J. Goeppner, age 95 of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 3:58 am on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

John was born in Ireland, Indiana on September 13, 1928, to Frank and Theresia (Dupps) Goeppner. He married Mildred Scherle on July 5, 1956, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on August 17, 2013.

He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War and was a member of the VFW Post #673 in Jasper.

John was a lifelong farmer and retired from Jasper Engines.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, and a member of the Ireland Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed cooking, gardening, hunting, playing cards, attending dances, playing Santa Claus, and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters; Becky Oser (Steve), Ireland, Annette Leinenbach, (Lance), Jasper, four sons; Chris Goeppner, (Cita), Hanover, IN, Frank Goeppner, (Linda), Jasper, Joe Goeppner (companion Cathy Schott), Ireland, and Gene Goeppner, Ireland, nine grandchildren; Jackie Goeppner, Andy Goeppner, Andrea Goeppner-Brown, Adam Goeppner, Brooke Greenwell, Keisha Stenftenagel, Cody Goeppner, Emerich and Landen Leinenbach, eleven great-grandchildren; Ava, Ellie, and Olivia Greenwell, Liam and Naomi Goeppner, Kolten, Charlotte, Evelyn, and Beckett Goeppner and Ashton and Alexander Bair-Goeppner, two sisters; Lee Etta Brames, Vincennes, IN and Patricia Erny, Jasper.

Preceding him in death beside his wife were his parents and two sisters, Lillian Murry, and Viola Sermersheim.

A Mass of Christian Burial for John J. Goeppner will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery. The VFW Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9 am until the 11 am Mass time on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Brookside Village in Jasper for their care and compassion.

