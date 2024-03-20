JPD’s ICAC Task Force responded to 2444 S Kings Ridge Rd on Wednesday following a National Center Missing Exploited Children cybertip indicating possible Child Pornography uploading. A search warrant was executed, leading to the arrest of 22-year-old Charles Jacob Allen Dewitt of Birdseye.

Dewitt was taken into custody and charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

Assistance was provided by the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office and DCS. Dewitt is currently held at the Dubois County Security Center.