On Monday Afternoon, March 18th, Trooper Jon Villanueva and Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy were working the Dubois County area. Jasper City Police Dispatch advised of a driver slumped over the wheel on US 231 in Jasper. Troopers located the vehicle on US 231. Troopers were able to wake the driver of the vehicle, Matthew Hasenour, and speak with him. Hasenour showed visible signs of impairment. Hasenour was checked at the scene by EMS. Hasenour was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital for a chemical test and medical clearance. Hasenour was then arrested and transported to the Dubois City jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges-

• Matthew D. Hasenour, 31, Jasper, IN

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officers – Trooper Jon Villanueva and Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy

Assisting Agency – Dubois County EMS

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law