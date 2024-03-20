The Perry County Council on Aging announced on their Facebook Tuesday they will be holding an Anniversary Reception this Friday, March 22nd.

This event is to celebrate 50 years of serving the residents of Tell City and Perry County.

Light refreshments of cake and punch will be provided and the public is invited to attend this event.

The event runs from 2 PM to 4 PM CST and will be held at the William Tell Center located at 645 Main Street in Tell City.

For more information please visit the Perry County Council on Aging Facebook page.