If you or your teen is looking for a “cool” gig this summer, Huntingburg has just the thing for you.

The City of Huntingburg posted on their Facebook page Wednesday that applications are now being accepted for Summer 2024 jobs at the City Pool.

The City of Huntingburg is looking for lifeguards and front desk employees for the summer.

Lifeguards must be at least 15 years of age while front desk employees must be at least 14 years of age. All training and certifications will be provided.

Applications are due by Friday, April 19th at 5 PM EST. Applications can be picked up at City Hall located at 508 E 4th Street.

For questions please contact Dale Payne at 812-683-3622.