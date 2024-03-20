The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 65 near Owensville.

Beginning on or around Monday, March 25, crews will close State Road 65, two miles south of Owensville, over Black River. This road closure will allow for a bridge reconstruction project. This project is expected to last through the beginning of May, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this closure is State Road 168 to U.S. 41 to State Road 68. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.