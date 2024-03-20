The Jasper Public Library has announced its April 2024 list of events.

Family Storytime – Tuesdays at 10am

Genealogy Help Desk – Tuesdays – 10am-4pm

Study and Chill for Teens and Tweens – Wednesdays at 3:30pm – Teens and tweens are invited to come and do their homework/study in a safe environment with a dedicated space just for them. Tired of studying or done with your homework? Join for one of their chill options: crafts, STEM, or games. Snacks will be provided.

Curiosity Café for Teens – Thursdays at 4pm – Teens will enjoy a variety of different activities each week including snacks, crafts, and games.

Homeschool Connections – Monday, April 1 at 10:00am & 1pm – Homeschool families are invited to join for a morning of learning and making connections within the homeschool community. Jasper Public Library in coordination with Jasper Community Arts will be presenting a rotating series of homeschool programs that are open to all ages of homeschoolers. The rotation includes STEM, history and geography, art, and literature. This week’s focus will be Art. When you register, only register your child/children. Adults are welcome to attend, but you do not need to register. This year, they are offering two different time choices on the same day. The classes are exactly the same. Register for one of the two and attend at the time that you have registered.

Conversation for Change with Dubois County Pride – Tuesday, April 2 at 6pm Join Mary Warner, President of Dubois County Pride, as she leads a conversation on understanding the differences between gender and sexuality and differentiating between biological sex, gender identity, gender expression, and attraction. This is a free event that is open to teens and adults.

Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, April 3 at 11:00am – 12:30pm – This group will meet on the 1st Wednesday morning of each month to enjoy knitting, crochet, and other needlecrafts. Bring your needlecrafts and come share tips, hints, and conversation.

Fun with Galaxy Slime – Wednesday, April 3 at 6pm – Grades K and up are invited to have fun making galaxy slime just in time before the Eclipse. All materials will be supplied. Participants will also receive a small journal to take home and write down their thoughts and notes from the day of the eclipse. Sign-up required.

Baby Storytime – Thursday, April 4 at 10:00am – 11:00am – Parents and caregivers are invited to join for some fun stories, rhymes, songs, and sensory play at the library. This is an excellent way to introduce your child to early literacy. It’s also a perfect opportunity for you and your child to enjoy socialization with others. No sign-up is needed.

Teen Advisory Board – Thursday, April 4 at 5:30pm – The Jasper Public Library Teen Advisory Board is a member-only group. The purpose of the group is to allow teens to have a say and a part in the teen programming and materials at the library. If you are interested in joining, feel free to join for a meeting. Capacity is limited to 12 members. The group meets on a monthly basis on the first Thursday of each month.

Bingo and Coffee – Friday, April 5 at 10am – All adults and teens are invited to join us for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for winners. This is a free event. No registration is required.

Karen Land Iditarod Sled Dog Racer – Saturday, April 6 at 10am – All ages are invited to join us for this dog mushing presentation with Karen Land, who has run the sled dog race in Alaska known as the Iditarod. Karen will bring one of her sled dogs along with her sled and equipment used in the race. Join us for this interesting program in the Atrium.

LEGO Robotics – Saturday, April 6 at 2pm – For those ages 8 and up. Join us to build LEGO robots using the LEGO WeDo Boost and Mindstorms sets. Start with the LEGO WeDo and eventually work your way up to the LEGO Mindstorms. Parents are strongly encouraged to participate.

Canvas Paint Night – Tuesday, April 9 at 6pm – Adults and teens are invited to a canvas paint night. Choose from a variety of different designs (choice available on a first come, first served basis). Bring your friends and have a relaxing paint night! Registration is required as space is limited.

Afternoon Book Club – Thursday, April 11 at 3pm – Join for the Afternoon Book Club, new members are always welcome. Stop by the Information Desk at the Library to pick up the book club monthly read anytime. The library encourages all Adult and Young Adult readers to join at any time.

STEM QUEST – Monday, April 15 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm – This program offers young people the opportunity to increase their STEM skills by working through various challenges using fun games and toys. Each participant works at their own pace and tracks their progress. Emphasis is placed on following directions, working in order and progressing through increasing levels of difficulty.

Adventurescapes – Brazil – Tuesday, April 16 from 6:00pm – 7:30pm – All adults and teens are welcome to join for an adventure escape. They will explore a different country each month and use senses to travel and enjoy a new destination. The adventure will include crafts, snacks, and spices of the region. Registration is required for this free event.

Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, April 17 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm – Join every 3rd Wednesday of the month at 5:30-7:30. Enjoy the company of knitters, crocheters, and other needleworkers. Learn from others and share your skills. Open to all ages. Those under age 8 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No registration is needed. Materials are available for beginners.

STEM for Preschoolers (Ages 3-6) – Wednesday, April 17 at 6pm – Children ages 3-6 are invited to join us for some fun activities with flowers, including getting to plant their own flower to take home. Sign up required beginning on April 1.

Baby Storytime – Thursday, April 18 from 10:00am – 11:00am – Parents and caregivers are invited to join for some fun stories, rhymes, songs and sensory play at the library. This is an excellent way to introduce your child to early literacy. It’s also a perfect opportunity for you and your child to enjoy socialization with others. No sign-up is needed.

Coffee, Cards, & Coloring- Friday, April 19 at 10am – Join for a morning of card making, coffee, and coloring. This crafting event is free for adults and teens.

Paint & Plant – Saturday, April 20 at 10am – Stop in anytime between 10 and 12 to paint a flower pot. Once the pot is dry, you can plant some seeds to get started on your flower.

Bookworms Book Club- Monday, April 22 at 4pm – April will be the last Bookworms Bookclub until after summer. In March, they were given a variety of books to pick from to read, and then will tell all the other members about their book for the April meeting. If new students would like to join, they are welcome to attend and tell about anything they’ve read recently. They will also have other activities and snacks.

Bingo and Coffee – Tuesday, April 23 at 6pm – All adults and teens are invited to join for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for winners. This is a free event. No registration is required.

LEGO Robotics – Saturday, April 27 from 2:00pm – 3:30pm For those ages 8 and up. Join to build LEGO robots using the LEGO WeDo Boost and Mindstorms sets. Start with the LEGO WeDo and eventually work your way up to the LEGO Mindstorms. Parents are strongly encouraged to participate.

Celebrate Spring Craft – Sunday, April 28 at 1pm – Everyone is invited to join for a make-and-take Celebrate Spring craft. No registration is required. Available while supplies last.

Evening Book Club – Tuesday, April 30 at 6pm – Join the discussion. Stop by the Library and checkout a copy of this month’s book selection from Library staff. New members are always welcome.

For programs that require registration, register on the library event calendar at jdcpl.us or call 812-

482-2712