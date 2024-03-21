The Dubois County Entrepreneurs & Innovators group has announced they are holding a four-part series event in 2024 called Foundations of Business.

The first event in the series will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd, at The Broken Tee, located at 1280 Vine Street in Jasper, and will focus on the topic of hiring.

The schedule and line-up of speakers for the evening includes the evening starting at 5:30 PM with networking, at 6:15 PM Hoosier Hills Credit Union on Commercial Services, at 6:25 PM Hometown Hiring with Luke Hochgesang, and at 6:50 PM Virginia Caudill, IN Small Business Development, Rural Navigator with a ISBDC Small Business Services Overview. The evening will conclude at 7:30 PM.

RSVP is required and can be made by emailing sgray@duboisstrong.com.