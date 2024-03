Susana Rozo De Rodriguez, age 92 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:42 pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at home with her daughter by her side.

Susana was born in Bogota Colombia on March 2, 1932 to Gabriel and Paulina Rozo Ramirez.

She married Alvaro Rodriguez Valderrama on June 29, 1957. He preceded her in death on August 24, 2022.

She owned and operated a store in Colombia.

Surviving is one son, Fernando Rodriguez (Viviana), O’Fallon, Missouri, and one daughter Esperanza Rodriguez. Jasper. Three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren, and three sisters, Ana Cecilia, Lucia, and Maria.

Preceding her in death were her husband and parents.

A funeral Mass for Susana Rozo De Rodriguez will be held at 4 pm on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

