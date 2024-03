The Town of Birdseye will conduct sewer lateral repair work on Monday, March 25 beginning at 8 AM. This work will occur on Bergs Lane near the “Y” intersections of Kings Ridge Road North and S Harts Gravel Road.

The town will hope to keep at least one lane of the road open but may have to shut the road down. Motorists are being asked to use a different route during the repair work.

Barring unforeseen circumstances or weather-related problems the roadway should be opened by the end of the day.