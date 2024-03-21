The Indiana Commission for Higher Education today announced it has selected Tell City Jr.-Sr. HighSchool as Indiana’s American College Application Campaign (ACAC) School of Excellence Award winner. Indiana joins 26 other states in celebrating exemplary schools dedicated to increasing postsecondary success, specifically for students from low-income backgrounds.



Awardees are selected based on their participation in their state’s college application campaign. With a graduating class of 86, Tell City Jr.-Sr. High School reported 100 percent of its graduating class participated in the campaign, with a total of 200 college applications submitted. College-related activities hosted by Tell City included career interest assessments, college/military logo dress-up day, mascot day, local college fairs, and more.



“The Commission applauds Tell City Jr.-Sr. High School on their commitment and service to ensuring Hoosier students have access to the resources they may need to pursue education and training beyond high school,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery. “Government cannot take on this important work alone. Schools such as Tell City are critical in getting an important message to students; the message that college is worth it. Thank you to the educators, counselors, and administrators at Tell City for your exemplary participation in this year’s initiative.”

College Application Week is part of Indiana’s annual College GO! initiative. Taking place every August through November, College GO! provides Hoosier K-12 students with information and resources to support their exploration of postsecondary education options. This was Indiana’s tenth year participating in the initiative, with 36 Indiana colleges and universities waiving college application fees.



“We have seen firsthand how communities can transform the lives of students and their entire trajectories as they navigate life after high school and into college,” ACAC Director Lisa King said. “I’m so proud for ACAC to recognize more School of Excellence winners this year than ever before. It’s a thrill to celebrate the exceptional work of these educators and communities who are supporting students to take the first steps beyond high school.” To learn more about Indiana’s College GO! program, visit Learn More Indiana’s website.