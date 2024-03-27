The Dubois County Museum is inviting all amateur photographers to participate in its 1st Annual Photo Contest.

The theme of this year’s contest is “Your Favorite Photo”. The theme can be flowers, animals, landscapes, macro, etc. The photo can be in color or black and white.

The photo must be taken by the person entering the contest. It does not have to be a picture taken this year. Minor editing is allowed such as cropping, sharpness, color, etc.

Photos must be matted or framed, 8 X 10 photo size, portrait or landscape, and brought to the Museum

or mailed to 2704 N. Newton Street, Jasper, IN 47546 by the deadline. Entries can be submitted from April 15th through April 30th, 2024.

Participants can submit up to three photos and there is a $5 entry fee per photo. There are three entry categories for children ages 5 to 12, teens aged 13 to 19, and adults aged 20 and over.

There will be cash prizes awarded in each category as well as a special award judged by local photographers.

Photos will be on display for viewing and public voting from May 1st through June 2nd, 2024. The public is

encouraged to participate in the voting. The winners will be announced on June 3rd, 2024, on the Dubois County Museum Facebook Page.

After the contest, all photos can be picked up at the Museum between June 4th and June 15th.

Entry forms will be available at the museum, on the Musuem Facebook Page, and on their website

duboiscountymuseum.org.

If you have any questions contact Kathy Bachman at 812-630-8696.