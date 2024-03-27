Green Drinks Dubois County is set to hold The 2024 Student Climate Film Festival.

The Film Festival will be held at the Astra Theater on April 19th, with doors opening at 5 PM, and the event taking place from 6 to 9 PM.



The film festival will feature five short 5 to 10 minute climate and environmental documentaries produced by

area high school student groups.

There will also be a special viewing and discussion of the short documentary “Gen Z Mental Health: Climate Stories”.

Admission to the film festival is free but donations are accepted.

Several environmental groups will have tables set up with information to share including: Earth Charter Indiana, Sierra Club, Hoosier Environmental Council, EDP Renewables, and Southwest Indiana Citizens for Quality of Life.