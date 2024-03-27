Indiana State Police Troopers arrested a Salem man on Tuesday for child molestation and several related felony charges in two southern Indiana Counties.

The investigation began in February 2024 when a Washington County school system resource officer contacted Detective Travis Baker and advised a child in the school had possibly been molested by an adult male. Detective Baker immediately began an investigation, which included a sexual assault forensic examination at a local hospital. The investigation also included a forensic interview conducted at a local child advocacy center in conjunction with a caseworker with the Indiana Department of Child Services.

As a result of the investigation, Detective Baker believed illegal contact occurred between the child and the adult male, 32-year-old James Crawford Jr. of Salem, in both Washington and Clark Counties over a period spanning several months.

After the initial investigation, Detective Baker requested arrest warrants for James Crawford Jr. for the following charges:

Washington County:

Child Molesting – Level 1 Felony, two counts. Child Molesting – Level 4 Felony, one count. Tattooing a Minor – Class A Misdemeanor, one count.

Clark County: