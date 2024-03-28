Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed an executive order to support the anticipated needs of Indiana’s emergency response, transportation, communication, and critical infrastructure systems due to the expected high number of visitors traveling to the state to view the total solar eclipse.

The executive order will allow Indiana to utilize resources from other states that are members of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). Once a governor issues an order, EMAC members can and will share equipment and communications systems to help support state resources to ensure the safety, care, and welfare of residents if an emergency event occurs due to such a large event.

In case of an emergency residents can text or call 911.