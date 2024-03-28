The Jasper Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at 812-482-2255.
You may also call the tip line at 812-481-COPS.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
The Jasper Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at 812-482-2255.
You may also call the tip line at 812-481-COPS.