Latest News

Jasper Police Asking For Public’s Help Identifying A Suspect Road Closure Announced for Schnellville Road Indiana DNR Website Now Provides New Property Accessibility Information Gibson County Single-Vehicle Accident Puts Man Behind Bars on OWI and Drug Charges Indiana Department of Education Proposing High School Diploma Changes

The Jasper Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at 812-482-2255.

You may also call the tip line at 812-481-COPS.

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post