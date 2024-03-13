The Huntingburg City Council held their bi-monthly meeting for March on Tuesday evening, and after council business was concluded, the council opened the floor for Citizens Items. Multiple residents of Huntingburg’s Hunters Crossing neighborhood were in attendance, and used that time to voice their concerns on one main topic: Fireworks.

Residents have reported multiple fireworks incidents over the past few months, starting as early as February of this year. Many residents claim that these fireworks are set off during the evening hours of 8PM to 10PM, on random days during the week.

