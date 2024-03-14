Latest News

Good things are happening in Pike County and part of the story was told at the Annual Meeting of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce and the Pike County Economic Development Corporation that happened on Thursday, March 7th, 2024.

We spoke to Jill Hyneman, Executive Director of the Pike County Chamber Of Commerce, and Ashley Willis, Executive Director of the Pike County Economic Development, on these “up-and-coming” plans to improve the county.

Story by: Bill Potter

Anchored by: Jared Atkins

Produced by: Kaitlyn Neukam

