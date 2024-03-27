A new feature of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website now shows DNR property accessibility to help reduce challenges and allow guests to experience all that DNR properties offer.

Go to on.IN.gov/dnr-accessibility and select the activity you would like and which properties interest you, your family, or your friends. On the website, you’ll find maps, photos, and details about some of the destinations that feature accommodations for hunting and fishing, trail chairs, wheelchair-accessible trails, paved trails, beach mats, and more.

While the list is expansive, it is not a comprehensive list of accessible activities. If there is a property that appeals to your interests, Indiana DNR recommends calling the property office for more information.