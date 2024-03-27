Early this morning at approximately 1:14 AM Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of a single-vehicle accident on State Road 57, around a half mile south of County Road 350 South.

Upon arriving at the scene a Deputy saw a Silver 2001 Honda Civic had left the roadway and traveled around 50 feet into a nearby field.

When speaking to the driver of the Honda, 19-year-old, Landen Mason, of Oakland City, the Deputy noticed an odor of alcohol and began a roadside DUI investigation.

During the investigation, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia were found.

Mason was booked into the Gibson County Jail and is facing charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated With a Prior Conviction, Minor Consumption, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.