Paul Edmon Bowers lived a beautiful life. He was born December 31, 1938 in Olney, IL to Max and Dorothy Bowers. He passed away the morning of March 25, 2024.

He was a hard-working man. Everything he did was out of dedication to his family. He was a navy veteran and served on the USS Yorktown, then worked at Norfolk Southern Railway for the next 41 years. After retirement in 2000, he moved to Santa Claus, IN where he continued to make friends and inspire those around him. He was a member of several churches throughout his life and was a dedicated Christian servant.

Besides his family, Paul had two passions, fishing and gardening. He absolutely loved bass fishing and would spend every spare minute on the lake. Any leftover time was spent on his one-acre garden where he grew more food than his family could eat. He gave away the majority of the produce to whomever wanted or needed it.

Paul is survived by his loving wife Linda “Susie” Bowers. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in February. He also is survived by three children and four grandchildren: Todd Bowers and his wife Dawn of Aurora, IN and their children Isaac and Olivia; Tammy Bowers of Pembroke Pines, FL; and Daniel Bowers and his wife Jennifer of Indianapolis and their children Addison and Reagan.

Because of his magnetic personality, people gravitated to him, and he accepted and loved them all. He was compassionate, loving, caring, attentive, and hilarious. Around Paul, you were guaranteed to laugh because he had a great story for you.

Dad, we will miss you immensely. You were our “go-to” when life got rough; you were our sanity in this crazy world, and our comfort when we needed clarity. You were always someone we could count on and got your point across, providing us sound advice. You made sure we made our decisions after thinking things through. You always gave it 110% and fought for what was right. Because of you, we have hearts of lions, love of family, and a solid work ethic. We thank you, Dad, for all the phone calls and wise words of advice. Because of you, we have lived wonderful lives. We are all better people because of you and will forever keep you in our hearts with God.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the Northside Christian Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastor Jason Rae will officiate at the service. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail.

Friends may call for visitation at the Northside Christian Church from 9:30-11:00 a.m., E.D.T., Saturday. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com