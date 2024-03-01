On Thursday, February 29 the Jasper Police Department was notified of possible identity theft in the area. After a quick investigation, it was determined that Celso Arnoldo Batz Pichiya, a 48-year-old male from Jasper, had used someone’s personal information and falsely impersonated them while trying to gain employment.

Pichiya was arrested without incident around 11:50 AM on Thursday and transported to the Dubois County Security Center.

Pichiya is facing the following charges:

Identity Deception (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Counterfeit Government ID (Class A Misdemeanor)

It is important to note that these are only charges and NOT convictions. All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.