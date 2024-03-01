Latest News

Tell City Receiving $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant Funding Attorney General Rokita Filing Lawsuit Against Apria Healthcare for a Data Breach Kimball International’s Dallas Showroom Awarded Platinum Level WELL Certification Jasper Man Arrested For Identity Theft Jasper Sergeant Dave Burger Recently Promoted to Lieutenant

On Thursday, February 29 the Jasper Police Department was notified of possible identity theft in the area. After a quick investigation, it was determined that Celso Arnoldo Batz Pichiya, a 48-year-old male from Jasper, had used someone’s personal information and falsely impersonated them while trying to gain employment.

Pichiya was arrested without incident around 11:50 AM on Thursday and transported to the Dubois County Security Center.

Pichiya is facing the following charges:

  • Identity Deception (Level 6 Felony)
  • Possession of Counterfeit Government ID (Class A Misdemeanor)

It is important to note that these are only charges and NOT convictions. All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post