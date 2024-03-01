Kimball International has announced their Dallas showroom has been awarded WELL Certification at the Platinum level by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

WELL Platinum represents the highest pinnacle of health achievement, and this certification helps organizations monitor ongoing building performance and collect employee feedback. Individuals who visit

WELL Certified spaces will feel confident that they are designed and operated to meet industry standards for health and well-being.

Through this data-driven approach to health and well-being efforts, Kimball International earned points based on performance outcomes for various policy, design, and operational strategies including WELL’s 10 core concepts: air, water, nourishment, light, movement, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind, and community.

This designation marks an important achievement and visible commitment to supporting the health and well-being of their staff, visitors, and the broader community.

Kimball International’s corporate headquarters, located in Jasper, Indiana, is also WELL Platinum certified and they are pursuing certification for other showroom locations nationwide.

The Kimball International Dallas showroom is located at 2300 North Field Street, P400 in Dallas, TX.