The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is launching a national high-visibility enforcement effort this April to deter distracted driving.

“Distractions behind the wheel can have devastating consequences,” said Devon McDonald, Indiana Criminal Justice Institute Executive Director. “We urge all motorists to focus on the road and avoid any activity that takes their attention away from driving safely.”

Law enforcement officers nationwide will work together to enforce texting and distracted driving laws and remind people to put away distractions while on the road. This effort comes during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

“People know using their phone while driving is dangerous and often illegal, but they do it anyway and put themselves and others at risk,” said Assistant Chief Aaron Persohn. Drivers will see increased law enforcement efforts, as officers will be stopping and ticketing anyone who is caught texting and driving.”

Violating Indiana’s distracted driving laws can be costly. Violators of Indiana’s hands-free law could face a Class C infraction with fines of up to $500 and have points added to their license.

Cell phone use while driving is dangerous and illegal. Break the cycle. For more information, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/distracted-driving.